HPE introduces Alletra Storage MP X10000 Object Storage

The HPE Alletra storage solution has received a major upgrade, with the addition of object storage as its most important feature. The Alletra series has been around for some time for file and block storage, but now also for object storage.

The new HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 can scale up to exabytes of data. The server is optimized for enterprise storage to read or write away object data quickly. This is an all-flash server that is said to be faster than any object storage server worldwide. According to HPE, the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 is as much as six times faster than the competition. The HPE Alletra is fully S3 compatible, features HPE technology for deduplication and can achieve data reduction of up to 20 times.

To make the HPE Alletra suitable for AI, HPE is partnering with Nvidia for direct memory access (DMA). This should allow AI workloads and the Nvidia chips to directly access GPU memory, system memory and the X10000 server. This should result in more bandwidth, less latency, and more effective use of the GPUs.

MP: file, block and object storage on one platform

The letters MP in the HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000’s name stands for “Multi Protocol. In other words, the Alletra storage solutions have a separate architecture, allowing you to use block, file, and object storage within the storage platform without buying different servers. Depending on needs, it is also possible to scale up storage and compute separately. It is, therefore, a hybrid storage solution, so to speak, which can also provide the necessary cost savings for organizations. Customers have to choose a purpose when they first purchase; they choose a file, block, or object, but they can use it for multiple purposes afterward.

We previously wrote articles about the HPE Alletra series, which has now been expanded to include support for AI workloads and object storage.