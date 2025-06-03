HPE introduces new NonStop Compute systems

HPE announced the HPE NonStop Compute NS5 X5 and NS9 X5 this week. The two systems are an extension of the NonStop portfolio and are aimed at organizations that rely on maximum availability of their IT environments. Examples include applications in payment transactions, fraud detection, and production automation.

The NS5 X5 and NS9 X5 deliver improved performance and scalability. Both systems run on Intel Xeon processors. The NS5 X5 uses the Bronze 3400 series, while the NS9 X5 is equipped with the more powerful Gold 6400 series. HPE doubles the maximum memory to 8 TB, contributing to higher processing capacity. In addition, the NS9 X5 has 2.5 times more network bandwidth and faster fiber channel connections. This makes the system suitable for environments with high transaction density, such as financial institutions and production sites with multiple factories.

High availability

HPE builds on the existing fault-tolerant architecture of the NonStop systems. The new models combine compute, storage, networking, and software within a cluster configuration designed to prevent downtime. According to IDC, the systems meet availability level AL4, which translates to a minimum uptime of 99.999%.

The NS9 X5 supports clustering with the previous two generations of NonStop Compute, allowing organizations to combine older and newer systems in a single environment. This lowers the migration threshold and prevents interruptions during the transition.

The launch also includes an operating system update with support for multi-factor authentication. According to HPE, this feature is essential for organizations that must comply with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, and the US HIPAA legislation.

Both new processors are now available as standalone systems or through HPE’s GreenLake consumption-based model. Implementation and migration services are provided by HPE Nonstop Compute engineers.