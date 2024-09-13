Seagate brings S3-compatible cloud object storage offering to Europe

Seagate is expanding its Lyve Cloud Object Storage presence to Europe. This is an S3-compatible cloud service with new features being added simultaneously.

Within the European Union, Seagate is expanding its availability to include the new region of Frankfurt, Germany. The expansion is important according to the company to serve companies located in regions where local policies apply. Within Europe, that mainly involves data location rules, where both Germany and France have set up national rules to make it harder for data to leave the country.

“We also support them to scale cloud-native workloads, such as AI and machine learning, camera-to-cloud workflows, surveillance, and edge data applications,” adds Melyssa Banda, VP of enterprise systems & solutions at Seagate.

Lyve Cloud Object Storage integrates seamlessly with other Lyve services, such as Lyve Mobile with Cloud Import.

New features

Several new features further address object data transfer. First is Data Lifecycle Logic, which automates data transfer through rules that track object lifecycles, manage costs, and can move data from a hot tier to a cool tier. Cost control comes from the ability to remove redundant objects quickly and without hassle.

In terms of data protection, IP source control has been added. This gives administrators a means to designate which IP addresses are allowed access to the cloud service and its data. Finally, Seagate adds near-instant geo-replication to protect data from natural disasters.

