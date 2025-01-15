Commvault Cloud now also offers automated recovery for Active Directory

Commvault, through its data protection and cyber resilience platform Commvault Cloud, now offers businesses the ability to fully automate the recovery of their Microsoft Active Directory (AD) environment. This enhances both business continuity and cyber resilience.

Businesses often rely heavily on Microsoft’s well-known Active Directory solution for authentication, identity, and access management. Many enterprise systems, from workstation access to physical access to premises, depend on it. Failure due to hacking attacks and not being able to restore the business AD environment (in a timely manner) can, therefore, lead to major problems.

End of slow recovery procedures

Commvault has introduced a new solution within its existing Commvault Cloud platform: Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition to ensure business continuity and strengthen cyber resilience.

This solution, which can be integrated into the existing data protection and cyber resilience platform, provides automated and rapid recovery of the entire Active Directory forest. This includes all users, groups, access rights and domain controllers within the organization.

According to Commvault, this solution should eliminate slow and error-prone processes that often occur during AD environments’ recovery attempts.

The Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition helps restore key AD infrastructure quickly. This is achieved by generating visual overviews of the AD environment’s topology. These views support the recovery of the appropriate domain controllers so that AD services are quickly available again during an outage.

In addition, the solution provides recovery capabilities for AD environments with automated roadmaps, or runbooks. These runbooks can also be used for regular recovery testing in non-production environments, further improving cyber resilience.

Furthermore, the solution increases recovery speed and, thus, cyber resilience. Instead of days or weeks of recovery time, Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition enables recovery within a very short time.

The solution within the Commvault platform supports fine-grained recovery of the cloud-based identity service Microsoft Entra ID in addition to recovering AD environments.

Commvault Cloud Backup & Recovery for Active Directory Enterprise Edition will become available in the first half of this year. The cost is based on the number of users.

