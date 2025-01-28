Commvault integrates CrowdStrike Falcon XDR service into its own platform

Commvault has integrated the CrowdStrike Falcon XDR solution into its Commvault Cloud platform. With this move, the company aims to provide customers with better detection and recovery capabilities.

Commvault continues to expand its cloud-based platform to better protect hybrid environments from data loss and cyber attacks. It does this in part through collaborations with partners, such as now with CrowdStrike.

Falcon XDR functionality integration

The integration of Falcon XDR into the Commvault platform adds an additional layer of threat insights. It gives customers a better picture of potential incidents and allows them to respond faster.

When Falcon XDR detects suspicious activity through AI and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), administrators can analyze it in Commvault Cloud, detect threats and restore affected data to a trusted state. This helps companies stay operational during attacks.

Under the hood, the integration works in conjunction with ThreatWise, Commvault’s proprietary detection tool. Among other things, ThreatWise provides honeypot functionality, which deceives cybercriminals. This enhances the platform’s recognition and response capabilities.

CrowdStrike more often integrated

Other providers, such as Dell Technologies, Cohesity, Veritas and Rubrik, are also using CrowdStrike technology to better protect their customers from malware.

