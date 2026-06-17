Cohesity Maestro makes data protection AI-driven

With Cohesity Maestro, the entire Cohesity Data Cloud—from cyber resilience to AI search capabilities via Cohesity Gaia—becomes accessible through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows IT teams to directly manage data protection from Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT, without needing a dedicated Cohesity console.

Cohesity Maestro operates via the open MCP standard and integrates natively with Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Google Gemini, without requiring custom integrations or proprietary connectors. CEO Sanjay Poonen highlights the difference from competitors: “Claude, Gemini, and GPT already run operations on these platforms, which grow in capability every day. Cohesity Maestro gives those platforms direct access to our data protection capabilities. No new console. No workflow changes.”

Cohesity deliberately positions it as an open alternative. The company aims to offer maximum freedom of choice within an organization’s AI stack. Existing role-based access controls, authentication, and audit frameworks remain in place.

Previously, Cohesity had already established a closer partnership with Google Cloud, integrating Cohesity Gaia as an AI agent into Google Agentspace. Maestro builds on that direction and now makes Gaia available to other platforms via MCP as well.

From Copilot to RecoveryAgent

Cohesity Maestro bundles multiple existing AI agents. Cohesity Copilot, launched in 2024, offers natural language-based administration for data protection. Cohesity RecoveryAgent, added in 2025, handles intelligent cyber recovery. Through Maestro, they can now also be controlled from external AI environments.

This allows IT and security teams to ask questions directly from Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT about changes in their environment, detect threats, and initiate recovery processes.

Cohesity Copilot, RecoveryAgent, and Gaia support for MCP are available immediately. The full MCP interface and additional agents are scheduled for release later this year. Companies interested in early access can contact Cohesity.