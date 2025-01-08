ASUS presents AI-powered PC portfolio

ASUS is unveiling its latest commercial PC line at CES 2025. It is designed to meet a variety of business and educational needs.

The product line includes the ExpertBook B5, the ExpertBook B3, and the ExpertCenter B900 series for large businesses. The latter model is ASUS’s first commercial AI desktop. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and AI functionality.

The ExpertBook B5 and B3 series are designed for professionals on the go. They feature Wi-Fi 7 for fast and reliable connectivity. Both models meet MIL-STD-810H military standard, with 24 tests and more than 150 ASUS Superior Durability tests for added durability. They support dual SO-DIMM and SSD slots for flexible configurations.

The Expert B Series offers advanced data security with dual BIOS, biometric login options, discrete TPM technology, and optional smart card readers. Asus includes Windows 11 Pro.

ASUS PC Lifecycle Services provides management via tools such as MyASUS and ASUS Control Center, improving productivity and security. These laptops are suitable for hybrid work with a 16:10 display and AI camera with noise reduction.

Optimal data security

The ExpertCenter B900 is designed for demanding enterprise environments. It features Intel Core Ultra desktop processors (Series 2) and a dedicated NPU for AI tasks. With Intel vPro support, discrete TPM 2.0 and dual BIOS, the model offers high performance and optimal data security.

Equipped with Windows 11 Pro, the B900 provides a secure and optimized environment for enterprise-level applications. Management tools such as MyASUS, ASUS Control Center and ASUS Business Manager ensure IT support remains streamlined and improves operational efficiency.

Appliances for SMBs

ASUS offers the ExpertBook P3, the ExpertCenter P400 AiO and the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower for small and medium-sized businesses. The devices deliver AI-enhanced tools and reliable performance for SMB environments.

The ExpertBook P3 includes the AI tool ExpertMeet for seamless collaboration. With features such as meeting transcripts with speaker recognition, live captioning, and video watermarking, this model provides a complete solution for hybrid working. Available in 14—and 16-inch variants, the ExpertBook P3 offers computing power in a Windows 11 environment that meets NIST SP800-155 BIOS guidelines.

The ExpertCenter P400 AiO is suitable for businesses looking for an all-in-one solution. It is available with a 23.8- or 27-inch FHD display, Dolby Atmos audio and business security features. The ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower is a solution for cost-conscious businesses. With Intel Core i7 processors and optional NVIDIA graphics, this desktop can handle demanding applications and multitasking.

