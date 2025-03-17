Synology introduces eight new NAS systems

Synology recently expanded its NAS portfolio significantly again by introducing a series of new desktop NAS systems. The systems have different features and processors, but all feature 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

Synology recently announced a major update to its portfolio of desktop NAS systems, writes NasCompares based on a presentation from the NAS vendor. The update includes the introduction of the DS1525+, DS925+, DS725+, DS425+, DS225+, DS625slim, DS1825+ and DS1825xs+ models.

The announced DS925+ and DS1525+ systems are the successors to the DS923+ and DS1522+ models. Of the eight new models, they are the only ones to have received a new processor. Instead of previous models’ AMD Ryzen R1600 processor, the DS925+ and DS1525+ systems now feature a 2018 AMD Ryzen V1500B processor with four 2.2GHz cores and eight threads.

These models also replace the eSATA port for linking external storage with USB-C and feature 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports instead of the previous Ethernet ports of up to 1Gbps.

Other models

The new DS725+ is the successor to the older DS723+ and retains its predecessor’s AMD Ryzen R1600 processor. In addition to the familiar 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, memory has increased from 2 GB to 4 GB.

The only change for the new DS425+ and DS225+ models, the successors to the 2023 DS423+ and DS224+ systems, is the addition of a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. These systems retain the Intel Celeron J4125 processor with four cores and a clock speed of 2 GHz. Based on information now known, this is also true for the successor to the compact DS620slim: the new DS625slim.

The new DS1825+ and DS1825xs+ desktop NAS systems, successors to the DS1821+ and DS1823xs+, also keep their used V1500B and V1780B processors, respectively. The DS1825xs+ still has its predecessor’s 10 Gbps Ethernet port. Whether the DS1825+ will get a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port to replace the 1 Gbps port of its predecessor, the DS1821+, is not yet known.

Synology’s new desktop NAS systems are likely to hit the market between now and the summer of this year. Definitive release dates have not yet been announced, and the prices of the new systems are also not yet known.

Also read: Synology introduces DiskStation DS1823xs+