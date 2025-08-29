Samsung ViewFinity S8: the world’s first 37-inch monitor

Samsung introduces the ViewFinity S8 in a new 37-inch version. The display positions itself between the existing 32- and 43-inch models as a solution for modern workplaces. With UHD resolution and ergonomic certification, it focuses on improving productivity.

TÜV Rheinland has certified the ViewFinity S8 as an Ergonomic Workspace Display. The device received this recognition for its design, which reduces visual fatigue during intensive tasks. The Intelligent Eye Care feature also contributes to this by minimizing blue light and flickering, thereby reducing eye fatigue.

The larger screen proves particularly valuable for video editing. Editors can distinguish subtle details more easily, while the more expansive workspace allows multiple source videos and folders to be opened simultaneously.

Unique format for work productivity

The new Samsung ViewFinity S8 brings a world first to the market. With its 92.7 cm screen diagonal, it is the first 37-inch monitor specifically designed for office environments. The 16:9 aspect ratio keeps the focus on work-related applications.

Compared to the 32-inch model, this variant offers five inches of extra workspace, while maintaining the UHD resolution intact. This additional space translates directly into improved readability. Text automatically appears larger with identical settings, making details more visible.

Multitasking without a dual setup

The device eliminates the need for a dual monitor setup. Thanks to the wide screen area, users can display multiple windows simultaneously without having to constantly switch between applications.

A built-in KVM switch enables the simultaneous operation of two devices with a single set of peripherals. Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes further support these multitasking capabilities. For example, users can connect a laptop and a smartphone, with each device’s screen functioning as a separate display.

Connectivity includes a USB-C port with 90W charging functionality, simultaneous data transfer, and a built-in LAN port for Ethernet connections.

Easy installation in ten seconds

With the Easy Setup Stand, installation is complete in ten seconds, even for users without technical experience. The system requires no additional tools or screws. The stand is attached to the base, rotated 90 degrees to lock, and then slid into the back of the monitor.

The ergonomic design includes a height-adjustable stand with tilt and swivel functions. This allows users to set the ideal viewing angle for their specific work environment.

