Pulumi introduces ESC for centralized secrets management

With two new security solutions, the Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) platform should help manage secrets and the cloud.

Pulumi unveils the products at the PulumiUP conference. At the event, the company will show how it sees the future of the platform used for application development. The vision The Intelligent Cloud is central to this: an AI-first era requiring new cloud automation, security, and management solutions.

IaC will play a significant role in this. With IaC, companies can automate applications and infrastructure using open source components. Popular programming languages such as Python, .NET, Java and TypeScript are supported for automation work.

ESC and Insights

Pulumi ESC, in full Environments, Secrets, and Configuration, is new now. This tool can be used to group, secure, and tag secrets and configurations. ESC continuously follows the security best practice of dynamic, short-lived credentials. It also works with commonly used secret environments, such as 1Password, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and HashiCorp Vault. This provides one central environment for all secrets.

Pulumi says that ESC works well for infrastructure automation and targets any workload that involves secrets and configurations.

The second new solution Pulumi is introducing today is Insights, which the company describes as intelligent cloud management. This product should result in a complete cloud asset inventory. Users can search and apply analytics to resources, even if they are provisioned through a third party (Terraform or AWS CloudFormation, for example). Insights make the connections between resources visual and also detects security, compliance, and misconfiguration issues.

