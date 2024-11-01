More Gemini features in Android Studio, update for Play Store

Google has provided development platform Android Studio with more AI functionality through Gemini. This integration of the AI assistant is intended to support developers in every step of the development process. New features for the Play Store have also been released.

There are nine new Gemini integrations within Android Studio. For example, developers can modify and refactor code within the editor with Gemini Code Transforms. Commit Message Generation allows them to generate commit messages automatically.

The Gemini integrations Rethink and Rename and Prompt Library support renaming classes, methods and variables and storing and retrieving the most commonly used prompts.

Other new Gemini integrations include Compose Preview Generation, Unit Test Scenario Generation, Build/Sync Error Insights, and App Quality Insights.

The new Gemini solutions are now available as previews in Android Studio’s Canary channel. During the Ladybug Feature Drop in late December, these features should be added to the stable version.

New features Google Play

Google has not only announced new features for Android Studio; Google Play is also getting new features. For example, a fullscreen video player in portrait mode has been added to present content about a specific app. A more prominent install button is also visible, with details about that app at the bottom.

In addition, Google Play now shows personalized search queries in the search function that link directly to relevant apps.

The entire payment process has also been simplified. For example, users are encouraged to enter their payment details early, such as while setting up an Android device or creating a Google account.

The available payment methods have also been expanded to include more local options in more than 65 different markets. The app store reminds users when they still have an unchecked shopping cart and is putting more effort into biometric authentication, such as facial recognition and fingerprints.

Algorithm-based recommendations help users discover relevant in-app purchases.

Finally, new features have been added to the Play Integrity API. This API helps developers detect and prevent potential misuse of their apps within the Google Play Store, such as fraud, bots, deception, or data theft. Apps using this API have, on average, up to 80 percent less unauthorized use than non-protected apps.

The Play Integrity API features include hardware-assisted security signals and a new feature that watches for potential risks, such as taking screenshots or checking the device.

