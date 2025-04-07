Mozilla makes developing browser extensions easier

Mozilla is developing a new, simplified way for extension developers to obtain permission to collect user data. The new system will be integrated into the Firefox extension installation process in 2025 and will eliminate the various, often confusing permission screens that developers currently have to build themselves.

Currently, Firefox extension policy requires developers to create a consent dialog when their extension collects or sends user data. This dialog must clearly indicate what type of data is collected and the consequences of accepting or refusing this data collection. Although this policy contributes to transparency and user protection, it also creates extra work for developers and an inconsistent user experience.

Integrated into the installation process

Mozilla’s new approach will make data collection part of the standard installation process. Developers will only need to indicate in their manifest what types of data their extension collects, after which this will be displayed automatically during installation. This will give users a consistent screen that displays the required permissions and clear information about what data is collected.

Mozilla will expand the existing WebExtensions permissions APIs to support this new functionality, making it easier for developers to meet the requirements. In addition, information about data collection will also be visible on the extension pages in the Mozilla Add-on Store, so that users can make an informed decision before downloading an extension.

Mozilla realizes that this transition takes time and wants to allow developers and users to provide feedback. That is why the functionality will first be added to the Nightly version of Firefox for desktop. This phased approach allows Mozilla to gather experiences and improve the system before rolling it out widely.

