Boomi unveils new agents and collaboration with AWS

Boomi has announced new products and partnerships to further develop its strategy for AI-driven business automation. The company made the announcements during the Boomi World conference.

On the product side, Boomi announced the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio, previously known as Boomi AI Studio. This platform provides a no-code environment that enables organizations to design, manage, and coordinate AI agents at scale.

At the same time, the company announced that it is expanding Boomi’s integration capabilities with Amazon Q Business. Boomi is officially recognized as a Data Processor for all Amazon Web Services customers. Agentstudio now supports centralized registration of AI agents for Amazon Bedrock. A new feature, Agent Step, allows developers to build AI agents into the Process Canvas.

Four new AI agents

Boomi is introducing four new AI agents within the Boomi Enterprise Platform. They are available to customers at no additional cost. One of these agents independently analyzes integration processes and provides concrete recommendations to make them more efficient and easier to maintain.

Another agent helps customers design and customize APIs by automatically generating OpenAPI specifications based on recognized best practices. In addition, an agent automatically generates business and technical documentation from existing API definitions, and a fourth agent enables users to build data integration connectors for any REST-based data source system.

According to Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi, these intelligent agents are designed to work alongside developers, taking on complex tasks, simplifying workflows, and accelerating the integration of applications, data, and APIs. This should lead to faster value creation and improved operational performance.

Collecting data from different sources

Boomi Data Integration, the technology of Rivery, which was acquired in December 2024, is now fully integrated into the Boomi Enterprise Platform. This solution provides automated, end-to-end data pipelines with managed connectors, log-based data capture, and comprehensive monitoring. This allows users to collect, transform, and activate data from various sources.

Boomi also announced plans to support the Model Context Protocol, a new open standard that enables AI agents to communicate with data sources. Although exact release dates have not yet been shared, the company says developing MCP support is a priority. Support will be rolled out in phases over the coming months as part of further innovations within the platform.

Strategic collaboration with AWS

In addition to the product announcements, Boomi announced a strategic partnership with AWS. This partnership includes the integration of Amazon Bedrock with Boomi Control Tower. This is Boomi’s central management system for deploying, monitoring, and managing AI agents in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Control Tower is part of Agentstudio and provides users with visibility, control, and oversight of both Boomi agents and third-party agents.

Furthermore, Enhanced Agent Designer has been integrated with Amazon Q index. This link allows building, training, and deploying AI agents using Amazon Q index technology. Boomi also announced the availability of native data connectors for AWS Lambda, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon DynamoDB, and the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore.

Finally, Boomi for SAP was introduced. This solution offers SAP-certified integration, enabling connections between SAP and non-SAP systems. This supports cloud migrations, including ELT functionalities resulting from the acquisition of Rivery. This allows customers to move SAP data to any AWS-driven data platform, such as data warehouses or data lakes.