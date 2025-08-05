JetBrains’ Kineto lets beginners build “single value” apps

Kineto, a new no-code platform from JetBrains, has just been unveiled. Not only should it enable laypeople to build simple applications, but JetBrains even claims doing so will be enjoyable.

Kineto by JetBrains follows in the footsteps of other simplifications in everyday life. Where camera use and content sharing were once the preserve of experts, the smartphone has democratized both (among other things). Although there have been quite a few attempts to bring programming to the same level of simplicity, the Cambrian explosion of apps has not yet happened.

Ready to use, fun to create

With Kineto, JetBrains is attempting to build a bridge between creatives, SMEs, and no-code platforms. Although GenAI helps to build on a codebase (with some caveats), some knowledge of Python or another language is still required. Everyday language proves difficult to translate into the binary digital world. That is why Kineto’s ambition does not start with visions of an Amazon rival or social media app.

Instead, Kineto is intended to build “single value” apps. There are countless examples, but to name a few: a simple website, an app for caring for plants, a fitness tracker, a blog, a daily planner, or a small quiz app. JetBrains sees all these use cases as perfect for Kineto. “Single value” is therefore anything but restrictive, but it does start from a relatively simple motivation on the part of the end user.

Prompts and prototypes

Users prompt Kineto by explaining what they want from the new app. Kineto does not need a huge design document; where necessary, it will find a solution itself for the user interface or functionality, for example. Colors and fonts can be tweaked after an initial suggestion has been generated. A fully-fledged prototype should be ready within 20 minutes. This is followed by development steps for additional features, design changes, or even AI-generated images. The end result should be a published web app without any knowledge of the programming code needed to run the project.

Kineto’s Early Access program has just started. The JetBrains team will assist early participants (preferably with an idea for the app they want to build) in delivering the final result.

