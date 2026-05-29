GitHub outage incorrectly reports accounts being suspended

During an outage of GitHub Actions, GitHub users received erroneous notifications that their accounts had been suspended. The outage, which lasted over three hours on May 26, shut down a large portion of the platform’s CI/CD functionality and caused confusion among developers who feared they had lost access to their accounts.

According to DevClass, users were confronted with error messages during the outage stating that their accounts had been suspended. In reality, this was not the case. GitHub later stated that authentication issues were the cause of the disruption. As a result, many workflows could not be initiated, and the download of components required for automated builds and deployments failed.

GitHub Actions is a crucial part of the development process for many organizations. The service automatically builds, tests, and deploys applications as soon as developers submit new code. When the service goes down, entire development pipelines can come to a standstill. Several users reported that their CI processes were completely blocked during the outage.

Confusion caused by erroneous suspension notifications

The erroneous notification about a suspended account caused additional concern. An actual suspension of a GitHub account can have far-reaching consequences, as developers then lose access to repositories, organizations, and automation processes. Furthermore, resolving such a block can be very time-consuming. In online discussions, some users pointed to previous instances where accounts were only reactivated after weeks or months.

The outage affected not only organizations using GitHub’s own infrastructure. Customers running their workflows on self-managed runners also encountered issues. Although workloads are executed outside of GitHub, the platform remains responsible for the central management and authentication of those environments.

After the incident, GitHub reported that a limited number of issues, pull requests, comments, and discussions had been unintentionally marked as hidden. According to the company, no information was lost in the process. The underlying data is being restored, and a comprehensive analysis of the cause will follow at a later date.

The outage comes at a time when the use of GitHub and GitHub Actions is growing rapidly. According to figures previously published by GitHub, the platform now processes billions of commits per year, and the number of automated Actions runs is also increasing rapidly. This growth is partly driven by AI-driven software development, which leads developers to generate more code and use automated workflows more frequently.