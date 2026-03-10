JetBrains Air: agentic development environment in preview

JetBrains launches Air, an agentic development environment that allows developers to control multiple AI agents simultaneously. The platform is now available in Public Preview and supports Codex, Claude Agent, Gemini CLI, and Junie. It does not replace the traditional code editor, but builds tools around the agent.

JetBrains Air is available in Public Preview starting today. The platform is an agentic development environment that allows developers to delegate tasks to AI agents that run in parallel. The launch follows the discontinuation of Fleet IDE, which JetBrains removed from downloads in December 2025. Air inherits parts of Fleet for agentic workflows.

Developers define tasks with precise context, such as a specific line, commit, class, or method, and the agent works with that in the codebase. Afterward, Air provides a complete overview of the changes, supplemented by a terminal, a Git client, and a built-in preview.

Agents take center stage, not the code editor

Where an IDE adds tools to the editor, Air builds tools around the agent. JetBrains recognizes that complex codebases are not yet ready for fully autonomous coding. Air focuses on agent orchestration alongside existing development workflows, with the IDE handling the rest.

Air supports Codex, Claude Agent, Gemini CLI, and Junie. Switching between agents per project is standard. The platform works with the Agent Client Protocol (ACP) and will soon support more agents via the ACP Agent Registry. Agents run locally but can also be isolated in Docker containers or Git worktrees for sandboxing. Simultaneous work is possible, with notifications informing the developer when another task requires attention.

Availability and subscriptions

Air is accessible to developers with a JetBrains AI Pro or AI Ultimate subscription. Those who have their own API keys from Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google can bring them along via the BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) approach. Personal subscriptions from Google and OpenAI are also supported. An enterprise offering will follow later.

Currently, Air only works on macOS. Windows and Linux support will follow. Cloud execution, where agents run remotely in isolated sandboxes, is in tech preview and will follow soon. JetBrains sees Air as a first step toward team collaboration. According to the company, collaboration begins even before the agent starts working, when the task is jointly defined.

