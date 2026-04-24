Canonical releases Ubuntu 26.04 LTS with a focus on enterprise

Canonical has released Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, a new long-term support version of the Ubuntu Linux distribution that prioritizes stability, security, and deployment in business environments. The release, codenamed Resolute Raccoon, follows the standard two-year cycle for LTS versions and will receive several years of support with updates and security patches.

The emphasis is on a combination of modernization and risk mitigation. Canonical is opting for broader use of memory-safe software components, including parts of the system that have been rewritten in Rust. With this, the developer aims to address a category of vulnerabilities that has been a concern in operating systems for years. At the same time, Ubuntu continues to align with recent developments in hardware and cloud environments, featuring a new Linux kernel and optimizations for data centers and public cloud platforms.

In the area of security, the standardization of disk encryption linked to hardware security modules stands out. This makes it more difficult to access data outside the original device. In addition, Canonical is expanding the ability to apply kernel updates without restarting systems, a feature that is now also available for Arm-based environments.

A key focus is support for AI and machine learning workloads. The distribution provides standard access to chip manufacturers’ software ecosystems, making developers less dependent on external repositories. With this, Canonical aims to lower the barrier to building and deploying AI applications. This includes support for CUDA and ROCm, with additional networking technologies available through official channels.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is also the first release featuring the new Linux 7.0 kernel, which was released shortly before this version. Among other things, this kernel introduces support for recent Intel processors from the Core Ultra Series 3, including optimizations for integrated graphics chips and neural processing units.

Final switch to Wayland on the desktop

Changes are also visible in the desktop realm. Ubuntu is making the definitive move to Wayland as the default graphics server, which should ensure smoother rendering and better support for modern hardware. The user environment also gets a revamped software store and improvements in accessibility and application rights management.

For business users, Canonical is further expanding integration with management tools and identity services. Systems can be more easily linked to external authentication providers. At the same time, there is a focus on confidential computing, where data remains encrypted during processing with support from hardware features.

In terms of lifecycle, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will receive standard support through 2031, with an extended period through 2036 via additional support. For organizations with long-term dependencies, there is also the option to extend that support further to 2041, reports Neowin.