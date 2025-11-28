Ubuntu 26.04 LTS modernizes default applications

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will feature a revamped set of default applications. Canonical has confirmed that both the Totem video player and GNOME System Monitor will be replaced by more modern alternatives that better match the current GNOME environment.

According to Canonical, the new versions of Ubuntu should form a more consistent and user-friendly whole, with applications that visually and functionally match the rest of the desktop platform.

The switch means that Showtime will replace Totem, a media player already considered the upstream successor in GNOME 49. Showtime offers a more contemporary, immersive interface and uses GTK4 and libadwaita, which ensures uniform integration with other GNOME applications. Totem has been part of Ubuntu for years, but Canonical sees Showtime as a better fit for the average user in the upcoming LTS version.

The replacement of GNOME System Monitor by Resources is the most notable choice in terms of content. Resources is not an official GNOME core component but is part of the curated GNOME Circle. The developer describes the program as easy to use but powerful enough to clearly display both hardware usage and active processes. Canonical has indicated that several alternatives were considered. An internal assessment gave Resources preference over Mission Center, mainly because Resources offers better support for accessibility features, which Canonical considers essential for an LTS release.

Resources is available via Flathub

Both Showtime and Resources are already available for use. Showtime can be installed directly from the package sources in Ubuntu 25.10 with a simple apt command. Resources are available via Flathub, which the developer considers to be the official distribution channel.

Users who prefer the existing applications need not worry. Totem and GNOME System Monitor will remain available in the Ubuntu archives. When upgrading to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, the new applications will be placed alongside the old ones, allowing users to decide for themselves what to keep. Only new installations will include the updated applications by default.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, codenamed Resolute Raccoon, will be released in April 2026 and, as usual, will receive five years of support, bringing its lifespan to 2031.