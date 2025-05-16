Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’ comes with GNOME 49

Canonical has officially started developing Ubuntu 25.10, which is codenamed ‘Questing Quokka’. The next version of the popular operating system will introduce GNOME 49, which will have a revamped interface, improved accessibility, and integration with Microsoft Entra ID.

The new Ubuntu version, which follows the recent Ubuntu 25.04 ‘Plucky Puffin’, brings a number of interesting developments. Although this will not be an LTS version, it is the last release before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, making it an important milestone in the development cycle.

One of the most notable changes is the arrival of GNOME 49. The new GNOME version has updated shell extensions and a refreshed look that matches the upstream GNOME version. Canonical also adds the Loupe image viewer and Ptyxis terminal emulator to modernize the default applications.

Canonical has good news for users of NVIDIA graphics cards. In collaboration with GNOME and NVIDIA, work has been done to improve the Wayland experience. Wayland, the successor to the X.org display server protocol, offers greater security but is still under development. The collaboration between these parties should ensure a more stable and better experience.

Accessibility is a priority

With a view to the European Accessibility Act, which will be enforced from June 2025, Canonical has paid extra attention to the accessibility features in Ubuntu 25.10. The company wants to ensure all features comply with this new European regulation.

In addition to accessibility, Ubuntu 25.10 also introduces VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support in Mutter, the window manager and compositor. This feature provides smoother visual display on compatible monitors, which gamers in particular will appreciate.