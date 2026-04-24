AI software engineer Devin propels Cognition toward a $25 billion valuation

Cognition aims to raise hundreds of millions at a valuation of approximately $25 billion, driven by the rise of its autonomous AI developer Devin.

When Cognition AI introduced Devin in March 2024, the company explicitly positioned itself as distinct from traditional AI coding tools. Instead of assisting with individual code snippets, Devin focuses on fully executing development tasks, from planning to implementation.

The company is currently in talks with investors regarding a new funding round, reports SiliconANGLE. Cognition is reportedly aiming for an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars or more. The talks are still ongoing and the final terms have not been finalized, but they illustrate the strong demand for advanced AI tools for software development.

Devin delivers end-to-end automation

Devin plays a central role in this. The system first converts tasks into a structured step-by-step plan and provides insight into the feasibility of the end result. This shifts the developer’s role toward oversight and course correction rather than direct execution. Techzine previously reported that Devin operates within a full development environment, using its own tools such as an editor and command line, allowing it to function as a digital colleague rather than a standalone assistant.

Cognition also emphasizes reliability. Devin actively checks and tests generated code for errors and vulnerabilities, ensuring it is suitable for use in production. This combination of autonomy and quality control is expected to make a difference in a market that is rapidly maturing.

The technology is offered to both individual developers and large organizations. The enterprise version offers additional features such as security, logging, and customization based on company data. Customers include Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

At the same time, competition is intensifying. Major players such as OpenAI and Anthropic PBC are investing heavily in similar solutions. Nevertheless, Cognition is trying to differentiate itself by not only providing support but also automating the entire software development process.

Previously, the company raised $400 million at a valuation of $10.2 billion. With this new round, that valuation would more than double. Thus, Devin appears to be a key catalyst for Cognition’s growth, not only technologically but also financially.