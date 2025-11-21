JetBrains and Nebius launch courses on AI in software development

JetBrains and Nebius present two free courses on the use of AI in software development. The courses focus on the practical application of AI within JetBrains environments and on the broader functioning of AI agents in development processes.

Central to the course material is Junie, an AI feature that JetBrains has integrated into its IDEs. The Coding With Junie course shows how this functionality can be used when setting up projects, writing and analyzing code, generating documentation, and performing tests.

In doing so, JetBrains is aligning itself with a trend that has been visible in the market for some time, in which AI is being placed closer and closer to the development environment in order to reduce manual steps.

Understanding what AI can do

The second course, AI Agents as Your Team, covers the technical basics of AI agents. The emphasis is on understanding how such systems make decisions, where the limits of their autonomy lie, and what risks can arise when they are deployed in work processes.

Topics such as incorrect assumptions, lack of transparency, and the need for human control are discussed. The aim is to give participants a better understanding of what AI can and cannot do in software development, so that the technology can be applied in a realistic way.

Both courses are part of a broader ten-part learning pathway on AI-assisted programming. The decision to make this material available free of charge is part of a movement in which development software providers are focusing on education around AI-based workflows.

Despite the increasing integration of AI into development environments, the field is still evolving. Many organizations are exploring how they can use AI without compromising the quality, security, and accountability of their projects. The new courses position themselves within that quest and focus primarily on orientation and knowledge building, rather than rapid adoption.