JetBrains Central unveiled, an open platform for agentic software teams

JetBrains has announced JetBrains Central. It is an open platform connecting developer tools, AI agents, and development infrastructure into a unified system. Central supports JetBrains’ own agents as well as those from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Critically, the platform provides governance, execution infrastructure, and shared context. An Early Access Program is set to launch soon.

According to the JetBrains AI Pulse survey from January 2026, based on over 11,000 developers worldwide, 90 percent already use AI at work. But only 22 percent use AI coding agents, while 66 percent of all surveyed companies plan to adopt them within the next 12 months. Another interesting detail is that just 7 to 13 percent use AI for organization-level tasks like QA or infrastructure management.

That gap between individual and organizational AI use is what JetBrains Central aims to close. Earlier this month, JetBrains launched another tool, Air, as a public preview agentic development environment for individual developers, supporting agents including Codex, Claude Agent, and Gemini CLI. Central now adds the organizational layer on top.

Governance, execution, and context

JetBrains Central provides three core capabilities: governance and control (including policy enforcement, identity management, and cost attribution), agent execution infrastructure (cloud runtimes for reliable multi-environment agent operation), and agent optimization through shared semantic context across repositories and projects.

Unlike a monolithic platform, Central functions as a layered system. Tools, agents, and services can evolve independently while sharing common capabilities. Organizations can adopt new models and workflows without replacing existing systems. It is a design choice JetBrains says is intentional.

The platform integrates with Git repositories, CI/CD systems, Slack, Atlassian tools, and Linear, allowing agent workflows to operate inside existing team systems rather than in isolated tooling.

Partners and availability

Google Cloud, Anthropic, and OpenAI are among the launch partners. “JetBrains Central provides the infrastructure to scale agentic AI software development across entire organizations – with enterprise-grade governance and safety,” said Guillaume Princen, Global Head of Digital Native Businesses at Anthropic.

JetBrains is also developing Air Team, a collaboration layer for hybrid engineering teams that relies on Central for governance, execution, context, and observability.

The Early Access Program launches in Q2, with design partners covering coding, code review, security analysis, CI/CD automation, and issue resolution. Updated AI pricing for organizations will follow.