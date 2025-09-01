Claude Code gets new interface and GitHub integration

Anthropic has given Claude Code a revamped interface. The sidebar now displays the prompt composer and sessions, while integration with repositories requires users to install the GitHub Claude app.

The new layout of Claude Code provides more space for the main workspace where developers can view and edit their code. By moving the prompt composer and sessions to a sidebar, users can navigate between different code sessions more efficiently and maintain a better overview of their work.

Two essential steps are now required for collaboration with GitHub repositories. Users must install a specific GitHub Claude app on their repository and add the “Claude Dispatch” GitHub workflow file to their project. Without this configuration, the integration between Claude Code and GitHub will not work.

Improved communication via notifications

Claude Code now also supports email and web notifications. Users can be notified of updates and changes to the tool. This should improve communication between Anthropic and developers, which became particularly important after previous complaints about unexpected usage limits without prior notice.

Historical challenges with Claude Code

This new approach comes after previous technical problems with Claude Code. In March of this year, a bug in the AI tool caused hardware problems due to incorrect auto-update commands. Anthropic had to intervene quickly to prevent system crashes.

The new features are part of Anthropic’s ongoing development of Claude Code as an AI-based programming assistant. The company is seeking to improve the user experience and offer developers better integration with their existing workflows on GitHub.