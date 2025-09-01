Criticism surrounding the integration of Grok into GitHub Copilot

The integration of xAI’s Grok Code Fast 1 into GitHub Copilot is proving to be challenging. While GitHub presents the model as a new option for code generation, there is internal and external criticism about inadequate security controls, coercion of development teams, and inappropriate associations surrounding Grok.

GitHub reports that it is adding a new language model to Copilot in collaboration with Elon Musk’s AI company xAI. The model in question is Grok Code Fast 1, which will be available as a public preview for users of Copilot Pro, Pro+, Business, and Enterprise in Visual Studio Code.

According to the official announcement, the rollout will be phased. For organizations with Business and Enterprise subscriptions, an administrator must first activate the model in the settings. For individual users, simply select Grok Code Fast 1 in the model selector. Additionally, the model can be accessed via Bring Your Own Key by adding your own xAI API key. GitHub is offering free access until September 2; after this date, regular terms and conditions will apply.

Full review

The model is an extension of xAI’s Grok family, which has previously come under fire for producing inappropriate output and controversial personas. Grok Code Fast 1 is tailored to programming tasks such as code generation and completion, and should therefore be better aligned with Copilot’s objectives. GitHub emphasizes that all partner models are assessed according to the Responsible AI standards of parent company Microsoft and that Grok Code Fast 1 has undergone a full review, including automated evaluations and manual testing.

Nevertheless, the introduction has not been without criticism. The Register reports that there is significant internal resistance. Eric Bailey, senior designer at GitHub, stated on Mastodon that the model was pushed through with a superficial security check. And against the wishes of an engineering team. According to him, the decision goes against the company’s values. He encourages users to express their dissatisfaction through social media and support channels. This is because management is not listening to employees.

Criticism is also being voiced on the broader developer community. David Celis, who previously worked for GitHub, writes in a public discussion that GitHub and Microsoft’s focus on Copilot is detrimental to the platform’s health. He calls the decision to include Grok unnecessary and offensive. For him, this is reason to look for an alternative platform.