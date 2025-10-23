Red Hat Developer Lightspeed accelerates development workflows

Red Hat launches Developer Lightspeed, a set of generative AI tools that support developers in their daily work. The solutions integrate directly into development tools and are designed to reduce context switching. The AI assistants are available via Red Hat Developer Hub and the migration toolkit.

Via the chat interface in Red Hat Developer Hub, Developer Lightspeed assists with non-code-related tasks, such as creating documentation, developing test plans, and troubleshooting applications. Developers can choose which large language model to use, with options for both public and self-hosted LLMs, to balance performance, cost, and data privacy.

The second AI assistant integrates into the migration toolkit for applications. This assistant understands specific migration issues and learns from previous successful adaptations. This accelerates the modernization of applications to cloud-native technologies by refactoring similar applications more efficiently.

Automation of replatforming

In addition to intelligent assistance for hands-on refactoring, the new migration toolkit for applications automates the rest of the application modernization process. The first supported route runs from Cloud Foundry to Red Hat OpenShift, eliminating manual, error-prone tasks by automatically generating deployment artifacts.

Red Hat emphasizes that the shift to domain-specific AI assistants requires reliable, contextual support. The tools should help developers bring applications to market faster while maintaining operational standards.

Red Hat Developer Lightspeed for Developer Hub is currently in developer preview. The solution will be available with a Developer Hub or Advanced Developer Suite license. The migration toolkit variant is generally available to users with an Advanced Developer Suite subscription.

