AWS now shows capabilities by cloud region with ease

Amazon Web Services is launching a tool that simplifies the planning of global cloud implementations. AWS Capabilities by Region allows developers and IT architects to see in detail which AWS services, features, APIs, and CloudFormation resources are available in specific regions.

The tool helps organizations plan regional expansions, meet data residency requirements, and design resilient architectures for disaster recovery.

Through an interactive interface in the AWS Builder Center, users can select and compare regions. For example, it is possible to compare the availability of Amazon S3 features in the US (N. Virginia), Asia (Seoul), and Asia (Taipei) regions.



The tool immediately shows whether a service is available, still in the planning phase, not being rolled out, or planned for a specific period, for example, in the first quarter of 2026. There is also an option to show only the features that are available in all selected regions. This helps in designing applications that can be deployed anywhere.

In addition to comparing services and features, AWS Capabilities by Region provides insight into the availability of APIs and CloudFormation resources. This allows developers to check in advance whether specific resource types, such as AWS::ApiGateway::Account, are supported in a particular region. The tool also makes it possible to check the availability of specific EC2 instances, including Graviton, GPU, and memory-optimized variants.

Info also available via AWS Knowledge MCP Server

For organizations that want to further automate their processes, the information from the tool is also accessible via the AWS Knowledge MCP Server. This allows teams to automate regional expansion plans, generate AI-driven recommendations for region and service selection, and integrate regional availability checks into their development or CI/CD workflows.

AWS Capabilities by Region is available immediately via the AWS Builder Center. The accompanying Knowledge MCP Server can be used freely without an AWS account, although usage limits apply. AWS encourages users to share feedback and suggestions via the Builder Support page.