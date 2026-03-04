OpenAI builds development platform as an alternative to GitHub

OpenAI is reportedly working on a code-hosting platform intended to compete with GitHub. The reason: a series of service interruptions that temporarily made GitHub unavailable to OpenAI engineers. The project is still in its early stages. Employees are considering making the platform available to OpenAI customers.

This is according to The Information, based on sources. The exact details about functionality are not yet known. The decision to build its own code platform came after a series of service interruptions at GitHub. These disruptions temporarily made the platform unavailable to OpenAI engineers. This prompted the company to develop its own alternative.

The project is still in its early stages and, according to The Information, is still months away from completion. Employees working on the platform are said to have considered making the code repository available to OpenAI’s customer base.

Friction with shareholder Microsoft

Having its own code platform is a direct attack on GitHub, which Microsoft owns. Microsoft, in turn, has invested billions in OpenAI. OpenAI previously aligned itself more closely with the GitHub environment. In September 2025, the company brought Codex to IDEs and GitHub, giving developers AI-powered programming tools in their familiar working environment.

OpenAI is currently valued at $840 billion. That value was achieved during the most recent financing round, in which investors such as SoftBank invested $110 billion.