Atlassian brings Remix to Confluence for AI-powered visuals and apps

Atlassian is introducing Remix with Rovo in Confluence, a feature that instantly converts page content into charts, infographics, and other visuals. The company is also launching ready-to-use partner agents for Lovable, Replit, and Gamma, which allow Confluence content to be forwarded to working prototypes and presentations via MCP.

Remix with Rovo is suitable, for example, for charts from data-rich sections, infographics of process descriptions, or summaries of lengthy analyses. All without copying or switching tools.

Confluence pages with one or more visual elements are read 18 percent more often by a wider audience, according to Atlassian. Remix directly addresses this. The feature is non-destructive; the original remains intact as the canonical version. Users choose from preset options or type in their own text. The generated view appears directly on the page itself, not in a separate tool.

Remix is now available in open beta for Confluence Cloud customers with Rovo.

At the same time, Atlassian is launching ready-to-use partner agents for Lovable, Replit, and Gamma. Through Rovo Chat, users can send content directly from Confluence to these tools. A product specification becomes a working Lovable application. A technical document becomes a Replit starter app. Meeting notes become a Gamma presentation. The partner agents will launch in open beta next week. Administrators can activate them via Atlassian Administration under Connected Apps, without any custom code or integrations.

The foundation for both features is the Teamwork Graph and MCP. Earlier this year, Atlassian announced agentic upgrades for Jira as part of its broader System of Work strategy. Remix and the partner agents are the next step in that evolution: now also available in Confluence. The MCP protocol is open to external partners, allowing tools other than Lovable, Replit, and Gamma to connect without Atlassian having to build a separate integration. Atlassian offers a growing gallery of MCP connectors for this purpose.