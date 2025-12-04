Atlassian releases Rovo MCP connector for ChatGPT

Atlassian has announced a new connector that gives ChatGPT users access to Jira and Confluence data via the Model Context Protocol. The Rovo MCP Connector enables summarizing tasks, creating issues, and automating workflows directly from ChatGPT.

The connector is the latest addition to Atlassian’s MCP ecosystem, which launched in beta earlier this year. Since then, the company has added more than 20 MCP connectors, partnering with Figma, HubSpot, and Lovable. According to Atlassian, Jira and Confluence are the most requested integrations from various partners.

The new connector allows ChatGPT users to summarize Jira work items and Confluence pages directly within the ChatGPT interface. Deeper analysis is also possible thanks to ChatGPT’s reasoning and research capabilities. Jira is one of the first MCP connectors to support data write-back, allowing users to create issues directly from ChatGPT.

Atlassian emphasizes that context is essential for effective AI. The company combines Rovo’s AI capabilities with the Teamwork Graph, which maps billions of connections, and the millions of workflows modeled in their System of Work. Earlier this year, Atlassian introduced Rovo AI Agents specifically for software developers.

Applications for different teams

The Rovo MCP Connector targets various user groups. Engineering and operational teams can start their day with an automatically generated standup summary. Marketing teams can have agents monitor tasks, summarize statuses, and suggest follow-up actions based on progress and blockages.

For customer service teams, the connector helps triage new tickets, suggest answers based on the knowledge base and previous cases, and automatically create Jira issues for bugs. Within ChatGPT, users can also automate multi-step actions, such as bulk generating or updating issues.

Security and control

In addition to the ChatGPT connector, Atlassian has implemented several security enhancements in the Rovo MCP Server. The server uses OAuth authentication and respects all existing permission controls, ensuring that data remains protected wherever it is accessed.

Audit logs provide complete visibility into how data is used and what actions are performed. Administrators can now also use a new allowlist feature to specify exactly which clients are allowed to connect to the Rovo MCP Server. This will enable organizations to connect even tools that fall outside the officially supported connectors.

The connector is available to all ChatGPT users. Atlassian emphasizes that, with more than 20 years of experience in open collaboration, the company remains committed to an ecosystem where everyone can connect, build, and expand. According to the company, the MCP initiative aligns with its philosophy of open connectivity and customer choice.