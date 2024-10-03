OpenStack welcomes more Dalmatian users after VMware acquisition

Companies that have abandoned VMware’s offerings since the Broadcom acquisition are frequently choosing the OpenStack project as an alternative. This project, Dalmatian, has just launched its thirtieth version.

Dalmatian 2024.2 is the thirtieth version of the open-source cloud infrastructure software. The version launched recently, with enhanced support for AI workloads and improvements in security and user experience.

Popular as VMware alternative

In the announcement, OpenStack points to the increased use of Dalmatian. According to the organization, this is a result of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, which prompted many companies to look for an alternative to the VMware offering. Dalmatian comes out attractive as open-source software suitable for supporting AI/ML workloads.

According to OpenStack there is another factor attributing to the popularity, namely its integration with Linux and Kubernetes in the Open Infrastructure Blueprint. This is an infrastructure where users can deploy container-, VM,- and bare metal-based workloads together.

Enhancements made

The new Dalmatian version includes improved support for AI workloads by, for example, modifying Blazar to reserve GPU instances based on existing Nova filters. Security also improves in several areas. One example is Neutron’s addition of support for manager functionality for APIs.

For newcomers to Dalmatian, user-friendliness is key. Improvements in that area include Manila. Users now have the ability to manipulate storage capabilities via shared metadata. Cloud providers can determine which capabilities can be updated, and users are then notified of the status of updates via asynchronous user messages.

Tip! Update: ‘1050 percent price hike’ for AT&T in Broadcom case