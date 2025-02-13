CM.com raises €20 million and bets on AI transformation

CM.com has raised €20 million through a share issue by placing new ordinary shares. In addition, the company presented excellent annual figures. It wants to eradicate into an AI-only company.

The issue price was €6.70 per share, and the shares were placed with institutional investors and management members. This capital increase was announced on Feb. 12 after trading hours.

CM.com also announced its intention to buy back all outstanding bonds. To this end, the company has arranged new financing of €80 million from banks. This strategic move strengthens the balance sheet and optimises the company’s financial structure.

Record results

The Breda-based company closed 2024 with record EBITDA and gross profit results. According to CM.com, this success was due to a clear focus on value creation over volume growth. In particular, revenue growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, resulting in EBITDA that exceeded expectations. This confirms the change in direction CM.com has taken in recent quarters: less emphasis on expansion and more focus on profitability. The workforce decreased 6% to 666 employees by 2024, while operating costs fell 16%, entirely in line with the company’s projections.

Agentic AI platform HALO

In addition to these financial developments, CM.com recently introduced the Agentic AI platform HALO. Developed by a team of more than 100 professionals, this platform marks an important step in the evolution of AI within the company. HALO goes beyond traditional AI solutions; it not only provides answers to questions but also proactively takes on tasks and can independently manage complex processes. This platform is integrated within CM.com’s communication, marketing and payment solutions and can support companies in various business processes, such as customer contact, accounts receivable management, HR tasks and legal support. In addition, HALO can even perform programming to optimize processes.

Transition to AI-only

CM.com aims to become an AI-first organization by 2025 and eventually even an AI-only company. With this strategic focus, the company is looking confidently to the future, it reports in a statement.

Tip: CM.com introduces AI agents and expects higher profits