Explosive growth server market: revenue nearly doubled

The global server market posted record revenue of $77.3 billion (€71.3 billion) in the last quarter of 2024. This represents a 91 per cent year-on-year increase, the second-highest growth since 2019.

The explosive growth is mainly driven by increasing demand for servers with built-in GPUs. According to figures from market analysts IDC, sales of these dedicated GPU servers increased 192.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Nvidia remains the leader in the GPU server market with more than 90 percent of total shipments of servers with built-in GPUs. For 2024, over half of sales came from servers with built-in GPUs.

The rapid adoption of these servers by hyperscalers and cloud service providers has greatly boosted the server market. Since 2020, the market has more than doubled, with an annual revenue of $235.7 billion by 2024.

Market shares shifting

Dell Technologies and Supermicro had the largest market share in the fourth quarter with 7.2 per cent and 6.5 percent, respectively. Both companies experienced double-digit revenue growth, with Dell Technologies up 20.6 per cent and Supermicro growing as much as 55 per cent from last year.

HPE grabbed a solid third spot with a 5.5 per cent market share. China’s IEIT Systems has a 5 per cent market share. Lenovo completed the top five with a 4.9 per cent market share. This vendor has the highest year-on-year growth rate: 70 per cent.

