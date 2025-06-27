OVHcloud and Crayon partner on European infrastructure

OVHcloud and Crayon have announced a strategic partnership that will provide organizations with access to cost-effective cloud services across more than 45 regions. The deal is designed to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation with sustainable and sovereign cloud solutions.

For many companies, compliance plays a vital role in cloud choices. Crayon Vice President Enterprise Software Erling Hesselberg points to the value of sovereign cloud infrastructure. “Our global partnership with OVHcloud allows us to combine their sovereign, sustainable cloud infrastructure with Crayon’s deep expertise in software and advisory services.”

The combination should help organizations navigate complex regulations while optimizing costs and scaling with confidence. Both companies present themselves as trusted European technology partners with international reach.

The 45 regions include the Netherlands and Belgium. Companies can use the infrastructure to build apps.

Access to full infrastructure portfolio

The agreement gives customers of both parties access to each other’s services. Crayon customers can utilize OVHcloud’s comprehensive infrastructure range, spanning from bare metal servers to hosted private cloud environments. Both VMware and Nutanix are supported, as well as public cloud and platform-as-a-service solutions.

The partnership is about more than just technical integration. Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, Chief Strategy Officer at OVHcloud, emphasizes that partners are crucial for growth. “This partnership will enable organizations across the world to benefit from Crayon’s strategic and technical expertise, combined with OVHcloud’s infrastructure,” said Comet-Fraigneau.

The partnership arrives at a time when companies are seeking greater flexibility in their cloud strategies. Crayon operates globally as an advisor on FinOps projects, helping organizations control their IT costs. OVHcloud positions itself as a European cloud player with a focus on openness and competitive pricing.

The partnership illustrates how cloud providers are strengthening their position by working with specialist consultants. While OVHcloud provides the technical foundation, Crayon brings its expertise in cost optimization and vendor-agnostic solutions.

