HPE makes ProLiant servers with Nvidia Blackwell available

HPE announces significant expansions to its Nvidia AI Computing portfolio. The new developments strengthen integration with Nvidia AI Enterprise and bring the latest Nvidia AI models to HPE Private Cloud AI. In addition, HPE will deliver ProLiant servers with Nvidia Blackwell architecture for advanced AI workloads.

The new HPE ProLiant servers with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs will be available this year. HPE is introducing two configurations: the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen11 server supports up to two Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in a new 2U RTX PRO Server form factor. This air-cooled server is suitable for data centers that need to support growing AI demand from businesses.

In addition, the HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 server will support up to eight Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 GPUs in a 4U format. This configuration will be available in September.

The servers are designed for diverse workloads and feature security features via HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) 7 Silicon Root of Trust. The secure enclave enables fraud-proof protection and quantum-resistant firmware signing. Centralized, cloud-native lifecycle automation via HPE Compute Ops Management reduces IT hours for server management by up to 75 percent.

Private Cloud AI gets new capabilities

HPE Private Cloud AI, the turnkey AI factory solution developed in collaboration with Nvidia, now supports the latest versions of Nvidia Nemotron models for agentic AI. Support has also been added for Cosmos Reason vision language model (VLM) for physical AI and robotics, and the Nvidia Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS 2.4).

With this blueprint, companies can build video analytics AI agents that extract valuable insights from large amounts of video data. Through the ongoing collaboration between HPE and Nvidia, HPE Private Cloud AI is designed to deliver the fastest deployment of Nvidia NIM microservices for the latest AI models.

The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen11 and HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are available to order today. Global availability will begin on September 2, 2025.

HPE Private Cloud AI support for NVIDIA Nemotron models, Cosmos Reason, and Nvidia Blueprint for VSS 2.4 will be available in the second half of 2025. The next generation of HPE Private Cloud AI with Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs will also be released in the second half of 2025.

Tip: HPE adds more security and data protection to network and storage