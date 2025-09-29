Patrick Vandenameele succeeds Luc Van den hove as CEO of imec

Patrick Vandenameele will become the new CEO of research center imec in April 2026. He will take over from Luc Van den hove, who will become chairman of the board of directors after 17 years at the helm.

Chairman Toon De Proft sees the new composition as a winning combination. “In their respective new roles, form the winning combination needed to keep imec at the forefront of research, innovation.”

Patrick Vandenameele (1973) has deep roots at imec. In 1996, he started as a researcher in wireless communications after obtaining his PhD in electrical engineering at KU Leuven. After an international career as a deep-tech entrepreneur, he returned in 2017 to strengthen imec’s venture activities. Since 2021, as Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, he has helped shape the R&D strategy.

Crucial timing

The change comes at an important moment. “Imec stands at a pivotal moment where artificial intelligence and system technologies are defining the future of our industry,” says Van den hove. “Patrick possesses the right skills, the right attitude, the right values, and the precise background needed to guide imec forward.”

Vandenameele emphasizes the opportunities surrounding AI and advanced hardware. “The opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and advanced hardware are extraordinary,” he says. As a world leader in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, imec wants to shape this transition.

Imec’s Board of Directors has spent two years preparing for the transition period. As the new chairman, Van den hove will continue to provide strategic guidance and focus on key stakeholder management. This approach guarantees continuity in the collaboration with partners.

