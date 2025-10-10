Intel unveils Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest: first chips on 18A process

Intel reveals architectural details of Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest, the first processors on the new 18A node.

The next generation of processors, the Core Ultra series 3, codenamed Panther Lake, will be built on Intel 18A. This is described as “the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.” Intel is increasingly focusing on moving production to the US, which is why it is important to mention.

Production will take place at Fab 52, Intel’s new state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, Arizona. CEO Lip-Bu Tan speaks of a “new era of computing” enabled by major leaps in semiconductor technology. This strategic investment strengthens US technology and manufacturing capabilities and builds a resilient semiconductor supply chain.

Technical breakthroughs in Intel 18A

The Intel 18A node introduces two groundbreaking technologies. RibbonFET is Intel’s first new transistor architecture in more than a decade, enabling better scalability and more efficient switching for improved performance. PowerVia is the second innovation: a backside power delivery system that significantly improves power and signal delivery.

In addition, Foveros, Intel’s packaging and 3D chip stacking technology, enables the stacking and integration of multiple chiplets in complex SoC designs. This combination offers flexibility, scalability, and system-level performance. Intel 18A forms the basis for at least three upcoming generations of Intel products, both for client and server.

Panther Lake brings flexible multi-chiplet architecture

Panther Lake introduces a scalable, multi-chiplet architecture that offers flexibility across different form factors, segments, and price points. Intel claims Lunar Lake-level energy efficiency with Arrow Lake-class performance.

The new processors deliver up to 16 P-cores and E-cores, offering more than 50 percent faster CPU performance than the previous generation. The new Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores promises more than 50 percent faster graphics performance. For AI applications, the company is aiming for a balanced XPU design with up to 180 Platform TOPS.

In addition to PCs, Panther Lake will expand to edge applications. Think of robotics, for example. Intel is developing an exceptional Robotics AI software suite, with a reference board, to help customers accelerate innovation and cost-effectively develop robots.

Clearwater Forest: efficiency for modern data centers

Alongside Panther Lake, Intel introduced Clearwater Forest, its first server processor on 18A. It will be launched in the first half of 2026 under the brand name Xeon 6+ and will be Intel’s most efficient server processor.

The design focuses entirely on efficiency with up to 288 E-cores and offers 17 percent more instructions per cycle than the previous generation. In addition, Intel claims significant improvements in density, throughput, and energy efficiency.

Clearwater Forest has been developed for hyperscale data centers, cloud providers, and telecom companies. The processor enables organizations to scale workloads, reduce energy costs, and deliver more powerful intelligent services.

Panther Lake will go into high-volume production this year. The first SKU will be available before the end of the year, with broad market availability starting in January 2026.

