Microsoft wants to use Intel 18A for new AI chip

Microsoft wants to use Intel’s 18A technology to produce its next-generation Maia AI accelerator, according to Tom’s Hardware. According to the report, Intel Foundry has secured a contract to produce Microsoft’s new AI processor, possibly the Maia 2, using the 18A or 18A-P process.

The collaboration would be an important step in Intel’s strategy to attract external customers for its revamped foundry operations. The 18A process is Intel’s most advanced manufacturing technology. It is based on RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia power supply at the back of the chip. This architecture should enable higher performance and lower energy consumption. Tom’s Hardware writes that the chip is expected to have a large surface area, similar to other data center-class processors that are close to the reticle limit.

Microsoft first major customer for Intel’s 18A

Officially, Microsoft and Intel have not yet confirmed that this is the Maia 2 accelerator. However, it is certain that Microsoft is one of the first major customers to use Intel’s 18A process. Intel confirmed this earlier in February 2024 during the announcement of its new foundry plans. In that press release, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (photo) stated that his company had chosen a chip design that will be produced on the Intel 18A process. Intel indicated that the 18A process, developed at Fab 52 in Arizona, would be ready for production in 2025.

The Maia series is part of Microsoft’s growing portfolio of self-designed chips for AI applications in Azure data centers. The first chip, the Maia 100, was announced in late 2023 as part of Microsoft’s effort to become less dependent on suppliers such as NVIDIA.

Although Intel and Microsoft are both working more closely together on advanced chip manufacturing, Tom’s Hardware points out that many details are still unclear. The exact chip variant, the start date of production, and the scope of the contract have not been made public.

Intel is said to have already started internal production on 18A for its own products, such as Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest, but Microsoft’s involvement as a foundry customer would be an important validation of Intel’s renewed foundry strategy.