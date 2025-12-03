Earnings roundup: Pure, CrowdStrike, Okta, GitLab, Box

Today, Techzine highlights five major tech companies which reported quarterly earnings, with varied results across storage, security and SaaS sectors. Pure Storage, CrowdStrike, Okta, GitLab and Box each showed different levels of growth, driven by AI spending and cloud adoption trends.

Pure Storage delivered revenue of $964.5 million in fiscal Q3, marking 16 percent year-over-year growth. The figure landed slightly above company projections. Profit per share came in at $0.58 when excluding certain costs, meeting analyst expectations. However, net profit declined to $54.8 million as the company ramped up spending on AI initiatives and neocloud projects.

Product revenue reached $534.8 million, with subscription revenue hitting $429.7 million. The company raised its full-year outlook to between $3.63 and $3.64 billion. Next quarter revenue is expected to land between $1.02 and $1.04 billion. Pure’s growth rate outpaces rivals Dell and NetApp, though higher NAND prices and supply constraints pose operational challenges.

CrowdStrike maintains strong momentum

CrowdStrike reported fiscal Q3 2026 revenue of $1.23 billion, up 22 percent year-over-year and ahead of forecasts. Profit per share rose from $0.76 to $0.96 when excluding certain costs. Subscription revenue grew 21 percent to $1.17 billion, while annual recurring revenue hit $4.92 billion, demonstrating 23 percent growth.

The cybersecurity firm’s customer base continues expanding alongside deal sizes. For the current quarter, revenue guidance sits at $1.29 to $1.30 billion, with full-year expectations around $4.8 billion. Both figures exceed previous guidance. CEO George Kurtz described CrowdStrike as “the operating system of cybersecurity,” highlighting how its single platform strategy drives consolidation. This triggered us to inquire about how security players view their own role in this increased ‘platformization’ drive late last year.

Read about it here: The security platform: what is it and what does it deliver?

Okta shows healthy long-term demand

Okta posted quarterly revenue of $742 million, up 12 percent year-over-year and surpassing forecasts. Profit per share increased from $0.67 to $0.82 excluding certain costs. Subscription revenue was $724 million, representing 11 percent growth. The value of signed but undelivered subscription contracts rose 17 percent to $4.29 billion, suggesting healthy longer-term demand.

The identity management provider is pushing new features across Okta and Auth0 platforms to help customers securely adopt AI agents. Next quarter revenue is expected between $748 and $750 million, with full-year guidance just under $2.91 billion. CEO Todd McKinnon emphasized Okta’s “modern, neutral identity platform” is designed to secure every identity, including AI agents.

GitLab raises outlook

GitLab combined 25 percent revenue growth with a return to net loss under standard accounting. Revenue rose to $244.4 million, beating expectations. Adjusted profit was $0.25 per share, ahead of the predicted $0.20. Yet the company reported an $8.3 million net loss compared to a $29.1 million profit a year earlier.

GitLab raised its full-year outlook to between $946 and $947 million in revenue with adjusted profit of $0.95 to $0.96 per share. Current quarter expectations sit around $251 to $252 million. CEO Bill Staples noted engagement across the platform is increasing, stating “more code means more of a need for GitLab.”

Box posts modest growth with lowered profit outlook

Box delivered Q3 revenue of $301.1 million, rising 9 percent year-over-year and slightly above estimates. Profit per share excluding certain costs was $0.31, matching expectations but down from $0.45 a year earlier. The content management provider lowered profit expectations slightly for next year.

Underlying metrics remained healthy. The total value of future contracted revenue climbed 18 percent to $1.5 billion, with both short-term and long-term commitments growing double digits. Billings rose 12 percent to $296 million. Box also expanded its share buyback program by $150 million.

CEO Aaron Levie said results show how quickly enterprises adopt Box as an “AI-powered Intelligent Content Management platform.” For fiscal 2026, Box forecasts revenue exceeding $1.18 billion with profit per share above $1.28, slightly below analyst hopes on the profit side.