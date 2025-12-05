Proxmox becomes a stronger VMware alternative with Datacenter Manager 1.0

Proxmox has released the first stable version of its Datacenter Manager. It is a platform that gives administrators centralised insight and control over multiple Proxmox VE and Proxmox Backup Server environments.

The software is intended for organizations that manage clusters at different locations and are reaching their limits in terms of overview, scalability, and operational consistency.

Datacenter Manager links independent clusters and displays performance, status, and capacity in a single central dashboard. The platform supports basic management of virtual machines and containers, offers lifecycle functionality, and enables workloads to be moved live between clusters without having to reconfigure networks. The Register analyses that this feature brings Proxmox in line for the first time with capabilities that have been considered essential for private cloud platforms in the market for years.

Simpler patch management

According to Proxmox, the goal is to make complex, distributed infrastructures more manageable. The software includes an integrated search function with filter and query capabilities, allowing administrators to quickly search large numbers of virtual machines by status or metadata. In addition, Datacenter Manager can flag VMs running outdated software or requiring maintenance, which should simplify fleet management and patch management. This aspect is not prominently featured in the press release, but is highlighted by The Register as one of the practical benefits for large environments.

The introduction of the platform is seen in the market as a next step for Proxmox, which has traditionally been used primarily for basic virtualization. The Register concludes that the release brings the project closer to private cloud functionality, partly because Proxmox is attracting the attention of organizations looking for alternatives to VMware following Broadcom’s strategy changes.

Although Datacenter Manager is not yet a complete cloud platform, the medium sees the new release as an indication that Proxmox is expanding its ambitions.

Technically, the platform is based on Debian 13.2 with Linux kernel 6.17 and ZFS 2.3.4. The software is written in Rust. The Register notes that Rust does not automatically ensure higher security, but is considered a solid basis for developing modern infrastructure software.