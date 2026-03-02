Huawei expands Agentic Communication Network for mobile AI era

Huawei sees three core capabilities of its Agentic Communication Network (ACN): digital identity management, dynamic group communication, and collaboration task session management. The ACN aims to transform traditional networks into a communication foundation for AI agents in the mobile AI era.

The new features are designed to meet the communication needs of AI agents on a large scale. Huawei predicts that hundreds of millions of AI agents will connect to networks in the coming years and become the primary means of information exchange. However, traditional networks are primarily built for north-south connections, from terminals to service platforms. The demand for east-west interactions, in which agents communicate, is growing rapidly. Huawei is responding to this with the ACN as an intelligent “information overpass” for agents in both physical and digital environments.

In addition to the ACN, Huawei is also announcing an Agentic Core Solution at MWC 2026. This solution focuses on the commercial rollout of agent networks. These networks take into account a sharp increase in traffic and other network requirements.

Identity management and isolation between task groups

For large-scale agent use, ACN extends traditional SIM-based identity management. Agents can register their profile in the network, including service capabilities and functional attributes. When a service intent is triggered, ACN can locate the right agents and grant communication permissions based on multidimensional attributes. This way, both parties know who they are dealing with, what each agent can do, and that they can trust each other.

For group communication, ACN dynamically generates temporary networks for each collaboration task. Data exchange between agents takes place directly within the network. Each task group is given an isolated environment, similar to a separate chat group, ensuring complete network isolation between different groups. This prevents data from leaving the network domain.

The third capability enables ACN to collaborate at the task level. Based on agent intent, ACN supports intelligent matching of target agents and the establishment of agent-to-agent (A2A) task sessions. This collaboration runs from the application layer to the network layer, across ecosystems, terminal types, and network domains.

In addition, Huawei is launching the open source project A2A-T, which standardizes agent communication protocols for telecom. The goal is to reduce the time required for cross-domain workflow integration from months to days.

