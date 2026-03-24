OpenTelemetry accepts Kotlin SDK for mobile observability

OpenTelemetry has officially accepted Embrace’s Kotlin API and SDK as a contribution to the project. The SDK provides observability support for Kotlin Multiplatform (KMP) projects on Android, iOS, and JavaScript via a single standardized API. This gives the cloud-native community a vendor-neutral Kotlin implementation, separate from the existing Java SDK.

OpenTelemetry has officially accepted Embrace’s contribution of the Kotlin API and SDK. The project serves as the foundation for a community-owned Kotlin SDK and enables Kotlin Multiplatform (KMP) projects to collect telemetry via a single API across multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, and JavaScript.

The contribution comes from Embrace, an observability platform focused on user experiences. The company announced back in April 2024 that its native iOS and Android SDKs are built on OpenTelemetry. In early 2025, Embrace then submitted a proposal to donate the Kotlin implementation to the OpenTelemetry community.

Until now, most Kotlin applications ran through the OpenTelemetry Java SDK due to language interoperability. That works for JVM services, but falls short for Kotlin Multiplatform. The Java SDK does not support non-JVM targets, relies on backend assumptions about lifecycle and execution models, and uses Java design patterns rather than Kotlin idioms. Mobile environments have different requirements than servers. Consider frequent process termination by the operating system and limited CPU and memory budgets.

Two modes and current status

The SDK supports two operating modes. In Compatibility Mode, the Kotlin API works alongside the existing OpenTelemetry Java SDK, offering an easy migration path for teams with existing instrumentation. In Regular Mode, the SDK runs on a Kotlin-native implementation of the specification, with support for non-JVM targets such as iOS and JavaScript.

Currently, the project includes implementations of the Tracing and Logging APIs, both of which are still in experimental status. The SDK is already in production on Android.

Tip: OpenTelemetry promises an open standard for observability