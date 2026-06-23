AlpSemi raises 17 million for data center power switches

The French company AlpSemi has closed a 17 million euro funding round. Investors Yotta Capital, SE Ventures, Navitas Semiconductor, and Cycle Group are supporting the industrialization of solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) power switches in buildings and 800V DC AI data centers.

Solid-state circuit breakers replace traditional electromechanical systems with semiconductor technology featuring digital control. This enables real-time protection and improved energy efficiency.

AS800 for residential and commercial applications

“This financing positions AlpSemi to emerge as a leading global industrial player in power electronics,” says CEO Frédéric Dupont. “Our ambition is clear: accelerate the semiconductor roadmap required to enable the large-scale deployment of solid-state circuit breakers.”

AlpSemi’s first product is the AS800, a power semiconductor for miniature circuit breakers operating at 110V and 230V. The component offers high power density and enables the integration of distributed energy sources. SE Ventures, Schneider Electric’s venture fund, invested in part because the company believes the widespread deployment of SSCBs is essential for the full digitization of electrical distribution.

The AS800 is the first product in a broader roadmap. AlpSemi is also focusing on 800V DC architectures for AI data centers. Navitas Semiconductor is investing as both a financier and a strategic partner and is itself working on GaN and SiC solutions for the 800V DC standard in AI server infrastructure.

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