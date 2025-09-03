ITQ now part of VMware Private AI ecosystem

ITQ is joining the VMware Private AI ecosystem. With this move, the Dutch IT consulting firm aims to support companies in the deployment of artificial intelligence in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The move comes shortly after Broadcom, VMware’s parent company, announced at VMware Explore 2025 that VMware Private AI Services will become part of VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0.

Organizations see great potential in AI, but face limitations in its adoption. Compliance, data sovereignty, and security are particular bottlenecks. Public AI services often do not offer the control and guarantees that regulated sectors require. VMware and NVIDIA are attempting to overcome this with the Private AI Foundation, which combines VMware Cloud Foundation with NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software and hardware.

This combination enables organizations to run AI workloads in their own data centers or in hybrid environments. The platform supports applications such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), language model fine-tuning, and inference tasks. According to Broadcom, the ownership and cost model is more favorable than many competing solutions, while companies retain the assurance that data remains under their own control.

Technically, the architecture consists of VMware Cloud Foundation as the base layer, expanded with features for GPU management, model governance, vector databases, data preparation, and AI agent development. For developers and data scientists, this means they can start AI projects faster, while IT departments retain control over infrastructure and compliance.

Implementing GenAI securely

For VMware, it is important that partners help to deploy this technology widely. Frank Denneman, Chief Technologist AI at Broadcom, cites ITQ’s knowledge of VMware Cloud Foundation and AI infrastructure as a valuable addition. According to him, companies are looking for partners who can implement generative AI in a secure and controlled manner.

ITQ itself sees the collaboration as an opportunity to guide customers in the next step of their digital strategy. Johan van Amersfoort, Chief Evangelist and AI Lead at ITQ, emphasizes that AI only adds value if it is applied in a reliable and scalable way. The partnership with VMware and NVIDIA should make it possible to bring AI closer to the core of business data without compromising security or compliance.