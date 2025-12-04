Police raids at SoftwareOne at multiple European offices

Swiss company SoftwareOne faced police raids in several European countries this week. Five current or former employees are suspected of insider trading. The company itself has not been charged with any offense and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Offices and homes in Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom were searched as part of an investigation into the trading practices of five non-executive employees. Stans is the location of SoftwareOne’s headquarters in Switzerland. Swiss prosecutors report that all five suspects held “senior positions” during the period under investigation.

Prosecutors allege that in 2024, the five suspects each sold large blocks of SoftwareOne shares before the company published two press releases that negatively impacted the share price. According to the Swiss public prosecutor’s office, the suspects allegedly misused confidential information from the press releases. This allowed them to avoid financial losses of up to 2.49 million Swiss francs, equivalent to more than 3.1 million dollars.

SoftwareOne not accused

SoftwareOne has issued a statement on the situation. “On Tuesday, 2 December, 2025, searches were conducted at SoftwareOne’s offices in Stans, Switzerland and Leipzig, Germany. These measures are connected to investigations into five non-executive current or former employees for potential insider-information violations. The presumption of innocence applies. (…) SoftwareOne is not accused of any wrongdoing and is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

SoftwareOne has seen a decline in sales over the past 18 months, IT Europa reports. However, there has been some good news recently: the acquisition of Crayon has been completed and the integration of its sales figures has brought the company back to overall revenue growth. The MSP continues to focus on cloud services and software licensing for business customers.