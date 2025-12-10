Intel and AMD sued for chips in Russian missiles

Intel, AMD, and Texas Instruments are being accused in a series of lawsuits of failing to prevent their technology from ending up in Russian weapons. The chip manufacturers are being sued on behalf of Ukrainian citizens who were victims of attacks with precision weapons containing components from these companies.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday in Texas on behalf of dozens of Ukrainian citizens. They concern five attacks between 2023 and 2025 in which dozens of people were killed. One attack involved Iranian drones with components from Intel and AMD, the others involved Russian KH-101 cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles.

According to the charges, the chipmakers and distributor Mouser Electronics are said to have shown “willful ignorance” by allowing third parties to resell sanctioned chips to Russia. There, they are used in drones and missiles to attack civilians, in violation of US sanctions.

Texas Instruments, AMD, and Intel have not responded directly to the allegations. They have previously stated that they are in full compliance with sanctions requirements and that they ceased their business in Russia when the war broke out. They also say they have strict policies in place to monitor compliance.

Shannon Thompson, assistant legal counsel at Texas Instruments, said in congressional testimony last year that the company “strongly opposes the use of our chips in Russian military equipment.” Such shipments, she said, are “illicit and unauthorized.”

Distributor Mouser involved

The lawsuits also identify Mouser Electronics of Mansfield, Texas. This company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2007 through its subsidiary TTI Inc. Mouser focuses on the sale and distribution of semiconductor components.

Mouser is accused of facilitating the transfer of chips from Intel, Texas Instruments, and others to shell companies controlled by Russian intermediaries. Mouser and Berkshire Hathaway have not yet responded to requests for comment from Bloomberg.

The US government has repeatedly warned chipmakers that they need to do more to stem the flow of chips. Last year, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said the companies were “objectively and consciously failing to prevent Russia from benefiting from the use of their technology.”

