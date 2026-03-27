Judge rules against Trump administration in dispute with Anthropic

A U.S. federal judge has granted a major victory to AI company Anthropic in a legal dispute with the Trump administration.

TechCrunch reports this based on coverage by The Wall Street Journal. The case centered on a government decision to classify the company as a risk within the supply chain, a designation typically reserved for foreign entities.

The judge in California ruled that this classification must be revoked. The federal government must also rescind its directive instructing government agencies to terminate their cooperation with Anthropic. According to the court, the measures in question potentially infringed upon the company’s rights to free speech. During the hearing, it was suggested that the government’s actions could seriously undermine Anthropic’s operations.

Disagreement over the use of AI models

Tensions between the U.S. Department of Defense and Anthropic arose earlier this year. The cause was a disagreement over how the government may use the company’s AI technology. Anthropic wanted to set limits on the use of its models, including a ban on applications in autonomous weapons systems and large-scale surveillance. The government did not agree and decided to label the company a risk, followed by an order to sever ties.

Shortly thereafter, Anthropic took the matter to court. At the same time, criticism from Washington intensified. The White House portrayed the company as ideologically biased and a potential threat to national security. Anthropic’s leadership, however, viewed the measures as punitive.

Following the ruling, the company stated it was satisfied with the court’s swift decision. According to Anthropic, the ruling confirms that their legal position is strong. At the same time, the company emphasizes that it wants to continue collaborating with the government, with the goal of deploying AI in a safe and responsible manner for the benefit of society.