Cisco adds more security for AI apps to Cisco Security Cloud

Cisco is getting more specialization around cybersecurity for artificial intelligence (AI). The expertise comes from acquired start-up Robust Intelligence.

Cisco reported Monday that the acquisition of Robust Intelligence is in the final stages. The start-up is involved in data security in addition to AI security. The two focuses together provide a platform to protect AI models and associated training data. This product will be included in the Cisco Security Cloud, promising companies better security when building AI applications.

According to Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of the security unit at Cisco, the acquisition of Robust Intelligence has three good reasons. The networking specialist can improve security, accelerate innovation, and make things easier for users. “Robust Intelligence technology, integrated into the Cisco Security Cloud, strengthens our ability to protect AI applications and models from a wide range of threats. This includes mitigating risks such as prompt injection, data poisoning, jailbreaking, and unintended model results,” Gillis said about the benefits the acquisition will deliver in terms of increased security.

Trade-off investments

Cisco’s acquisition of Robust Intelligence comes at an interesting time. After all, companies are eager to invest in AI but are concerned that security has not yet been strengthened enough to address this in a secure manner. Mainly, fears of data theft and cybercriminals’ use of AI are raising concerns.

Thus, additional investments are needed to give companies the necessary confidence, mainly to encourage AI developments in the cloud. For Cisco, it is extra important to focus on investments that the market needs. That could turn the tide and push the company’s revenue up again.

