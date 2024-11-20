Lenovo launches ThinkShield Firmware Assurance: security at the deepest level

The suite of protections from Lenovo ThinkShield is expanding. Firmware Assurance claims to deliver observability at the component level and bases itself upon zero trust principles.

Lenovo’s ThinkShield Firmware Assurance introduces a hardware-based security solution that goes beyond traditional computer startup checks. While standard PCs already perform a Power-On Self-Test (POST), this new approach offers deeper component-level protection based on comprehensive risk assessments and insights.

Zero trust

The solution’s zero trust framework is particularly robust. It explicitly verifies each user and device’s access level, meaning that any unauthorized modification, even at the BIOS level, would immediately revoke privileges associated with the endpoint and user. The embedded controller can detect such changes, effectively blocking potential security breaches.

IT teams gain significant advantages with this solution. ThinkShield Firmware Assurance provides protection at a more fundamental level than typical endpoint security, intercepting threats before the PC fully boots. By preventing unauthorized software and firmware modifications and protecting BIOS settings, it addresses the notoriously difficult-to-detect firmware and BIOS manipulation attacks.

This represents Lenovo’s second major security expansion in recent months. Following a September partnership with SentinelOne that enabled protection for millions of endpoints, the company continues to strengthen its security offerings. The move is similar to an earlier deal between CrowdStrike and Dell, which also partnered up for a combined solution.

Further Reading: SentinelOne and Lenovo join forces to protect millions of PCs