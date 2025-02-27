Visual Studio Code extensions with 9 million downloads removed for security risks

Microsoft recently removed two popular VSCode extensions, Material Theme – Free and Material Theme Icons – Free, from its Visual Studio Marketplace. This is because the extensions may contain malware.

Microsoft has removed the two popular VSCode extensions Material Theme—Free and Material Theme Icons—Free, with nearly 9 million installs, from its Visual Studio Marketplace following investigations by outside security experts.

The security experts discovered several indications in their investigation that the extensions may contain malware. The malicious code was allegedly introduced in an update to the extensions, which could indicate a supply chain attack via a dependency or that the publisher’s account was compromised.

In their research, the experts stated that a theme should always consist of static JSON files and not run any code. However, the extensions found that the release-notes.js files in the theme contained heavily hidden JavaScript. For open-source software, this is an indication that something is wrong.

The researchers managed to view some of this hidden code and noted several references to usernames and passwords. What these referred to is not known.

Microsoft confirms

Microsoft investigated the VSCode extensions and came to the same conclusion. The tech giant also discovered more indicators of malware. The extensions were then immediately removed from the US Marketplace. The extensions were also removed from all VSCode instances on which they were running.

The tech giant will soon release more details about the malicious extensions and possible malicious activity in the VS Marketplace GitHub repository.

Response from publisher VScode extensions

Microsoft has since banned Mattia Astorino (aka equinusocio), the publisher of both VSCode extensions. The publisher had more than 13 million installs and was thus a major player.

Commenting on GitHub, Astorino indicated that the possible malware indication was a bug that had been overlooked since 2016. More specifically, it would involve an outdated sanity.io dependency showing release notes from a Sanity headless CMS. This error would have been fixed within 30 minutes.

The publisher further reacted furiously to Microsoft’s decision, stating that they have now caused problems in VSCode for many users.

Mattia Astorino later published a completely rewritten extension without dependencies called Fanny Themes in the VSCode Marketplace, in his own words. This was immediately removed by Microsoft.

Also read: VSCode Marketplace contains thousands of malicious extensions