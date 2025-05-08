Atos launches NIS2 application to streamline security compliance

Atos introduces the SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager, powered by ServiceNow. This new application replaces time-consuming and error-prone manual processes with automated workflows. This enables organizations to comply with the strict requirements of the NIS2 directive.

The Network and Information Security Directive, or NIS2 Directive, is the successor to the long-standing NIS Directive. The new directive was adopted by the European Union (EU) and is intended to improve the cybersecurity of essential services in EU member states. The expected impact is so great that virtually all organizations will be affected directly or indirectly.

NIS2 requires organizations to implement risk management measures, train their staff, and comply with strict compliance standards. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties, including mandatory compliance measures, security audits, and administrative fines of at least ten million euros or 2% of global turnover.

No manual processes

The SecureHorizons NIS2 Compliance Manager runs on the ServiceNow platform and offers users a single technological platform that replaces manual processes with efficient, standardized, and automated workflows. This increases security, reduces risks within organizations, and provides compliance reporting and support via a single dashboard.

The SecureHorizons application from Atos offers end-to-end compliance workflows that integrate people, processes, and technology. Users have a uniform dashboard to monitor compliance across the entire organization. This is particularly important for multinational organizations that have to deal with different regulations in the various countries in which they operate. By using the application, companies reduce risks.

SecureHorizons is now available in the ServiceNow Store and offers organizations a tool to comply with the NIS2 directive.